Yet Another Mudslide in Seyðisfjörður, Whole Town To Be Evacuated

The National Police Commissioner has decided to raise the level of distress in Seyðisfjörður from alert to emergency after yet another large mudslide hit several buildings in town around three pm, sweeping at least one building away, in addition to the one destroyed during the night.

A large mudslide hit the town at three pm today. Several houses were damaged and one was completely destroyed. Parts of the town are now without electricity. There are conflicting reports on whether the mudslide fell within or outside the evacuation area, but no injuries have been reported, and the whole town will now be evacuated. Everyone currently in Seyðisfjörður is asked to present themselves at the Herðubreið community centre, acting as a temporary Red Cross Emergency Response Centre, or to call 1717. All search-and-rescue teams in East Iceland have been called and police from the capital area, the National Police Commisioner’s special forces and the northeast Iceland police have also been sent to Seyðisfjörður.

According to RÚV’s reporters, the outer part of town is without electricity and SAR team members will have to go by boat to repair it.

According to forecast, the torrential rain Seyðisfjörður has been experiencing for the past week is expected to let up tomorrow.