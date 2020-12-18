 Yet Another Mudslide in Seyðisfjörður, Whole Town To Be Evacuated Skip to content
mud and water after Seyðisfjörður mudslide
Photo: Páll Thamrong Snorrason. Even before the latest mudslide, the damage in Seyðisfjörður was considerable.

Yet Another Mudslide in Seyðisfjörður, Whole Town To Be Evacuated

The National Police Commissioner has decided to raise the level of distress in Seyðisfjörður from alert to emergency after yet another large mudslide hit several buildings in town around three pm, sweeping at least one building away, in addition to the one destroyed during the night.

A large mudslide hit the town at three pm today. Several houses were damaged and one was completely destroyed. Parts of the town are now without electricity. There are conflicting reports on whether the mudslide fell within or outside the evacuation area, but no injuries have been reported, and the whole town will now be evacuated. Everyone currently in Seyðisfjörður is asked to present themselves at the Herðubreið community centre, acting as a temporary Red Cross Emergency Response Centre, or to call 1717. All search-and-rescue teams in East Iceland have been called and police from the capital area, the National Police Commisioner’s special forces and the northeast Iceland police have also been sent to Seyðisfjörður.

According to RÚV’s reporters, the outer part of town is without electricity and SAR team members will have to go by boat to repair it.

According to forecast, the torrential rain Seyðisfjörður has been experiencing for the past week is expected to let up tomorrow.

Share article

Facebook
Twitter

Recommended Posts

In Due Force

In Due Force

Seyðisfjörður May Have to Evacuate Again

Seyðisfjörður May Have to Evacuate Again

Seyðisfjörður Residents May Return Home

Seyðisfjörður Residents May Return Home

Landslide Risk Lowers, Evacuation Order Lifted

Landslide Risk Lowers, Evacuation Order Lifted

Risk of Landslides Returns to Seyðisfjörður

Risk of Landslides Returns to Seyðisfjörður

Czech Artist Converts Ship’s Wheelhouse into 'Cultural Kiosk' in Seyðisfjörður

Czech Artist Converts Ship’s Wheelhouse into 'Cultural Kiosk' in Seyðisfjörður

Seyðisfjörður Houses to be Relocated After Mudslides

Seyðisfjörður Houses to be Relocated After Mudslides

Emergency Ward Staff Shortage Puts Patients at Risk

Emergency Ward Staff Shortage Puts Patients at Risk

Seyðisfjörður Mudslides: Residents Evacuated Again

Seyðisfjörður Mudslides: Residents Evacuated Again

Latest news

COVID-19 in Iceland: Domestic Restrictions Extended

Emergency room

Self-Discharge and Staffing Support Ease Hospital Strain in Iceland Amid Hopes Current Wave Has Peaked

Dagur B. Eggertsson Reykjavík mayor

Reykjavík Mayor Dagur to Run for Reelection

COVID-19 vaccination children

COVID-19 in Iceland: Vaccination of Children 5-11 Begins Today

International Book Thief Targeted Icelandic Authors, Publishers

Popular posts